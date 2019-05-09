|
Marjorie Rose (Harvey) Alexander
Indianapolis - Marjorie Rose (Harvey) Alexander, 94, a lifelong resident of Irvington in Indianapolis, went home to be with her Lord and loved ones on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park. Funeral services will take place Saturday morning at 11am at Post Road Christian Church, with additional visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Post Road Christian Church, the Irvington Historical Society, or a . To view an extended obituary, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 9, 2019