Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-898-4462
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Post Road Christian Church
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Post Road Christian Church
Following Services
Memorial Park Cemetery
Marjorie Rose (Harvey) Alexander


Indianapolis - Marjorie Rose (Harvey) Alexander, 94, a lifelong resident of Irvington in Indianapolis, went home to be with her Lord and loved ones on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park. Funeral services will take place Saturday morning at 11am at Post Road Christian Church, with additional visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Post Road Christian Church, the Irvington Historical Society, or a . To view an extended obituary, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 9, 2019
