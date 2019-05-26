Services
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 387-7020
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Marjorie "Joan" Smith


Marjorie "Joan" Smith

Indianapolis - Marjorie "Joan" Smith, 85 of Indianapolis, passed away on May 17, 2019. She was born on August 24, 1933 in Nashville, Indiana. She was employed by Farm Bureau and retired from FCCI. She has five children, Rodney, Tim, and Randy Smith, Sandy Wahl, and Teresa Wall Brockman, as well as 13 grandchildren. Memorial gathering will be on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway, 2950 N. High School Rd., from 1-3PM.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019
