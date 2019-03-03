Services
Weaver & Randolph Funeral Home
102 S. INDIANA ST.
Danville, IN 46122
(317) 745-4411
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Chapel of Danville
2165 E. Main St.
Danville, IN
Marjorie Stroup Obituary
Marjorie Stroup

Danville - Marjorie Stroup, 87, of Danville, passed away Wed., Feb. 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Sat., Mar. 9, 2019 at Calvary Chapel of Danville, located at 2165 E. Main St., with visitation from 10:00 am until time of service. A private burial of her cremains will take place in New Winchester Cemetery. Weaver & Randolph Funeral Home Danville entrusted with the arrangements. Online guestbook at www.weaverandrandolphfunerafhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 3, 2019
