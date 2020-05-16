Marjorie Wall Kinney
Marjorie Wall Kinney

Santa Ana, CA formerly of Indianapolis - 90, passed away May 8, 2020. She was born August 18, 1929 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Isaac Newton Wall and Katherine Bill Wall, both of Indianapolis. She married Robert Kinney and he preceded her in death in 2003. Marjorie worked for the University of California, Medical Center in Orange, California as support to the directors for 31 years. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Orange, California for over 45 years. Marjorie was involved in her weekly Bible study: "Care and Share".

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road with graveside service following at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

Marjorie is survived by her loving sons; Bart L. and Scott A. Kinney; sister-in-law, Charlotte Miedema; and many friends and family. www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
