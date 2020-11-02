Marjory Rose Cahill
Beech Grove - Marjory Rose Cahill, 86, of Beech Grove, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born on March 9, 1934 in Beech Grove to the late Theodore J. Schuster and Helen Elizabeth (Schott) Schuster Sander. Margie married the love of her life, and former classmate at Sacred Heart High School (class of 1952), Jerome Thomas Cahill, on November 28, 1953. Margie and Jerry were longtime members of Holy Name Catholic Church where they raised their eight children. She was in the Holy Name Altar Society, Euchre Club, and was a Eucharistic Minister. Margie volunteered at St. Francis Hospital, was part of the Ave Maria Guild and a Benedictine Oblate. She retired from National City Bank as a receptionist but of all her endeavors, she was always a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother first. Survivors include seven of her eight children, Michael E. Cahill (Joan), Helen L. Stephon (Jack), John P. Cahill (Robbie), Edward J. Cahill (Maria), Anne M. Elliott (Joe), Catherine M. Huser (Chris) and Christine E. Denzer (Biff); sister, Betty McPherson: 31 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jerome T. Cahill; son, Thomas J. Cahill; siblings, Ardella Daunhauer, Richard Sander, Ben Schuster, Mary Ellen Butler, Tom Schuster, Jerry Schuster, Dick Schuster, Margaret Goldsby, David Sander, Kathleen Schuster, Teddy Martin Schuster and Donald Joseph Sander; and great-granddaughter, Allie Marie Schafer. Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1530 Union St., with a rosary and memory sharing time at 7:15 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 5 at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church with one hour of visitation prior to Mass starting at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions have been suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Envelopes will be provided by the funeral home. To order flowers or share an online condolence, please visit www.LauckFuneralHome.com