1/1
Marjory Rose (Meyers) Minnis
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjory Rose (Meyers) Minnis

Indianapolis - Marjory Rose Meyers Minnis (Mimi) passed away on August 7th, at St. Vincent Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Marge was born February 27, 1926 to Dr. Robert J. and Margaret Meyers in Indianapolis.

She graduated from St. Joan of Arc, St. Agnes Academy and Stephens College. She was a buyer at the Wm. H. Block company following graduation from Stephens.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Joseph J. Minnis, and both of her parents.

Marge is survived by her four sisters; Joan Lesch, Mary Lou Gorgol, Anne Lyons, Barbara Haines; one brother, Robert T. (Midge) Meyers; her three children, Joseph R. (Karen) Minnis, Susan (Tom) Souls, and Elizabeth Minnis (Louis Gudema); eight grandchildren, Aaron Minnis, Whitney (Travis) Chapman, Joseph J. Minnis, Ryan (Megan) Souls, Kelly Souls, Sydney Minnis, Lenore Minnis (Alan Bishop), Eleana Gudema; and three great grandchildren, Hannah Chapman, Jasper Chapman, and Charles Souls.

Marge was an avid and accomplished golfer who spent many years playing in the Woodland Country Club Women's league and OLGA. She was competitive in Bridge and Mah Jongg, which she played in person and later on-line until her final days. Marge volunteered at the Little Sisters of the Poor and was active many years at Woodland. She and her family had the opportunity to live for over 3 years in both Sydney, Australia and London, England as a result of her husband Joe's work with Eli Lilly & Company.

A funeral mass for Marjory will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Dr E, Indianapolis, Indiana 46260. A livestream of the service can be found on the Feeney-Hornak Keystone facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, Marge would appreciate contributions to be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor http://www.littlesistersofthepoorindianapolis.org/our-giving-opportunities/ or St. Vincent Hospice of Indianapolis through St. Vincent Foundation https://www.stvincent.org/Services/Hospice.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com for the Minnis family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
3172574271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved