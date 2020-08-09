Marjory Rose (Meyers) Minnis
Indianapolis - Marjory Rose Meyers Minnis (Mimi) passed away on August 7th, at St. Vincent Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Marge was born February 27, 1926 to Dr. Robert J. and Margaret Meyers in Indianapolis.
She graduated from St. Joan of Arc, St. Agnes Academy and Stephens College. She was a buyer at the Wm. H. Block company following graduation from Stephens.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Joseph J. Minnis, and both of her parents.
Marge is survived by her four sisters; Joan Lesch, Mary Lou Gorgol, Anne Lyons, Barbara Haines; one brother, Robert T. (Midge) Meyers; her three children, Joseph R. (Karen) Minnis, Susan (Tom) Souls, and Elizabeth Minnis (Louis Gudema); eight grandchildren, Aaron Minnis, Whitney (Travis) Chapman, Joseph J. Minnis, Ryan (Megan) Souls, Kelly Souls, Sydney Minnis, Lenore Minnis (Alan Bishop), Eleana Gudema; and three great grandchildren, Hannah Chapman, Jasper Chapman, and Charles Souls.
Marge was an avid and accomplished golfer who spent many years playing in the Woodland Country Club Women's league and OLGA. She was competitive in Bridge and Mah Jongg, which she played in person and later on-line until her final days. Marge volunteered at the Little Sisters of the Poor and was active many years at Woodland. She and her family had the opportunity to live for over 3 years in both Sydney, Australia and London, England as a result of her husband Joe's work with Eli Lilly & Company.
A funeral mass for Marjory will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Dr E, Indianapolis, Indiana 46260. A livestream of the service can be found on the Feeney-Hornak Keystone facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, Marge would appreciate contributions to be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor http://www.littlesistersofthepoorindianapolis.org/our-giving-opportunities/
or St. Vincent Hospice of Indianapolis through St. Vincent Foundation https://www.stvincent.org/Services/Hospice
.
