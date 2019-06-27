|
Mark A. Sample
Plainfield - Mark A. Sample, 73 of Plainfield, passed away June 21, 2019. Born January 6, 1946 in Indianapolis, he was the son of the late Floyd and Marie (Pinder) Sample. He married Linda Cummings on August 20, 1965 in Quincy, Indiana. Mark graduated from Cloverdale High School and went to I. U. P. U. I. He was a draftsman for Rolls Royce Allisons retiring in 2002. He was a member of the Plainfield Eagles Lodge #3207. Survivors include his wife, Linda Sample; son, Mark Sample II of Graham, NC.; Ginger Cutshaw (Greg) of Indianapolis; brothers, Walter (Willie), Robert (Darlene) Sample; sister, Louise Cummings; grandchildren, Taylor Cutshaw, Matthew Cutshaw and Austin Sample. His parents, brothers, George, Floyd, Ronald and William Sample; sisters, Eileen, Alice Sample, Helen Voohries and Laura Sanders, preceded him in death. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is handling the arrangements. There will be no services. Online condolences may be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 27, 2019