Mark A. Smith



Indianapolis - Col Mark A Smith USMCR (Ret), 54 of Indianapolis, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Community Hospital South in Indianapolis. Born August 18, 1964, Mark was the son of late Arthur L. and Lee (Cuculo) Smith.



Mark was a graduate of Perry Meridian High School and received a bachelor's degree in political science from I.U.P.U.I. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps for 32 years; during his long, distinguished military career, Mark was awarded the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star with Valor along with many others. Mark continued to serve his community as a Master Trooper for the Indiana State Police for 24 years; he retired in 2014.



A devout Catholic, Mark was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church and was currently studying to become an Oblate at St. Meinrad Archabbey. He was also the founder of the Col Mark A Smith Cancer Patient Foundation.



Survivors include his former spouse, mother of his two daughters, and best friend, Sheila A. Smith of Indianapolis; two daughters, Nichole M. (Corey) Slick of Stow, Ohio and Brittani A. Smith of Indianapolis; his five siblings, Stephanie M. Smith of Indianapolis, Carol L. (Doug) Carter, Elaine M. Smith, and Lesley A. Smith all of Cicero, Indiana and A.L. (Terri) Smith of Indianapolis; and his four nieces, Megan (Chris) DeFalco, Ali Smith, Emma (Fiance, Clay) Smith, and LeeAnn Carter.



Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Mark Smith from 2:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis; recitation of the Rosary will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 535 E. Edgewood Avenue, Indianapolis. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery with full military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to The Andy Nowacki Memorial Scholarship Fund; envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may express online condolences to the Smith family. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 31, 2019