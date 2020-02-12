Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Mark Alan Fischer


1955 - 2020
Mark Alan Fischer Obituary
Mark Alan Fischer

Indianapolis - Born March 22, 1955 to Beverly and A. Alan Fischer M.D. passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020. He was a 1975 graduate of J. Everett Light Career Center at North Central High School. Although he faced many challenges during his lifetime, he touched the lives of many and will be missed. He enjoyed anything to do with cars, collecting license plates, taking walks, playing cards, watching cop shows and reruns of I Love Lucy and Andy Griffith. Traveling with family across the U.S. was a joy and he especially enjoyed his trip to Alberta, Canada with his brother and friends. He loved dogs and was seldom seen without a warm Pepsi or Rice Krispie treat nearby. He was preceded in death by his parents and survived by his twin sister Karen Callaway (Steve), brother Steve(Patti), sister Diane Rogers(Ron), 3 nieces, 3 nephews, and a grandnephew. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the National Alliance of Mental Illness (www.NAMI.org). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
