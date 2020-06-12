Mark Anthony "Tony" DuncanIndianapolis - Mark Anthony "Tony" Duncan, lifelong resident, Marion County Democratic Party Treasurer for past 20 years, and Center Township Constable since 1993, died June 6, 2020, at Methodist Hospital. He was 74.Duncan, son of Roth Lucas Duncan and Hazel Irene Clayton Duncan, had family ties on the southside, the near westside (Haughville) and the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood, making his home on the near northside in the heart of Center Township. He leaves to mourn his passing a brother, nephews, nieces, cousins, and many dear friends.He graduated from Shortridge High School (1964). Upon graduation, Tony served in the Indiana National Guard followed by studies at the Dayton Business School (OH) earning his degree in Real Estate."Tony was committed to social change driving neighborhood improvement throughout his professional and public career", shares Attorney Fay Williams, a longstanding Indianapolis civic leader, who has known him since his early teens. "His legacy lives on through the work he accomplished when serving as manager of what was known for decades as 'The Meadows', renamed Mozelle Sanders Homes, after a massive redevelopment effort that relied on the principles of new urbanism with reduced density and architectural designs complimenting the other area housing", shares Williams.Over his career he served as Property Manager for the newly built River House along White River Parkway; Deputy Director, Greater Indianapolis Housing Development Corporation (GIHDC); Deputy Trustee and Center Township Trustee's Office providing housing related services as part of its constituent services. He entered elected office as Center Township Constable in 1993, serving in this position until his death.Marion County Democratic politics defined the last 35 years of his life wherein he was known as an ardent supporter of party candidates tirelessly campaigning, fundraising, and mentoring a new generation of political and civic leaders. Well dressed both in and out of uniform, he is remembered as Fiercely Loyal to his friends and his causes.Viewing: Monday, June 15, 2020, Stuart Mortuary, 2201 N. Illinois (2:00-8:00 pm).Followed by Celebration of Life Services, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Christ Apostolic Church, 6601Grandview Dr. with additional calling from 9 a.m to time of service.