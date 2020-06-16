Mark Augustus Cravens Jr.
Mark Augustus Cravens Jr., 86, passed away Monday June 8, 2020. On Saturday, June 20, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9 a.m.~11 a.m. at First Baptist Church North, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Mark Augustus Cravens Jr., 86, passed away Monday June 8, 2020. On Saturday, June 20, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9 a.m.~11 a.m. at First Baptist Church North, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.