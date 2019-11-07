Services
Services

G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Mark Christian Mathis


1952 - 2019
Mark Christian Mathis Obituary
Mark Christian Mathis

Indianapolis - Mark Christian Mathis, 66, of Indianapolis, went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2019. He was born on December 22, 1952 in Indianapolis to the late Warren Frederick and Elizabeth Joan Mathis.

He was a stay at home dad and the mainstay of the family. He was passionate in his outreach for Christ and listening to and sharing music.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Mathis; son, Sean (Krista) Mathis; brothers, Warren F. (Susan) Mathis II, Byron C. Mathis and Dean E. (Amy) Mathis; mother-in-law, Joyce Burgess; 3 nieces and 3 nephews.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Sunday at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. Funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 AM Monday, November 11, 2019. Burial will be at Mt. Nebo Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mental Health Association of Indiana or Indiana Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -