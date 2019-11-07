|
|
Mark Christian Mathis
Indianapolis - Mark Christian Mathis, 66, of Indianapolis, went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2019. He was born on December 22, 1952 in Indianapolis to the late Warren Frederick and Elizabeth Joan Mathis.
He was a stay at home dad and the mainstay of the family. He was passionate in his outreach for Christ and listening to and sharing music.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Mathis; son, Sean (Krista) Mathis; brothers, Warren F. (Susan) Mathis II, Byron C. Mathis and Dean E. (Amy) Mathis; mother-in-law, Joyce Burgess; 3 nieces and 3 nephews.
Visitation will be from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Sunday at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. Funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 AM Monday, November 11, 2019. Burial will be at Mt. Nebo Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mental Health Association of Indiana or Indiana Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019