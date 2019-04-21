|
|
Mark Cowser
Fishers - 67, laid down his biking shoes and kayak paddle for the last time as he began his journey to heaven. He attended North Central and worked for Indiana Bell for 42 years. He is preceded in death by his father Ralph Cowser. He's survived by his wife, Cathy, 2 daughters, Amy and Courtney, 5 grandchildren, his mother, Jean Muller, & 3 brothers, Larry, Brant, & Greg. Services will be 4/26/19 at Indiana Funeral Care 8151 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis. Visitation: 11:30am & services: 1:30pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019