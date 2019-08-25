Services
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Breakwater Community Church
506 Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark D. Mitchell


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark D. Mitchell Obituary
Mark D. Mitchell

- - Our dear friend, brother, father, and uncle Mark D. Mitchell passed away August 4th.

Born May 21, 1957 in Indianapolis to Dr. Edward O. and Margaret A. Mitchell, who predeceased him. He moved to California in 1972.

Ashleigh Mitchell, his daughter, survives, as well as his stepmother Barbara Mitchell, sister Melissa Poe, brother John (Mary Jane,) twin brother Mike (Dana,) sister Laura (Mico Loretan) and sister Holly Huchel (Jon.) His son Andrew predeceased him.

Services will be held at 12 noon at Breakwater Community Church, 506 Nevada Street, Oceanside, CA on August 31.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.