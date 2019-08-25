|
|
Mark D. Mitchell
- - Our dear friend, brother, father, and uncle Mark D. Mitchell passed away August 4th.
Born May 21, 1957 in Indianapolis to Dr. Edward O. and Margaret A. Mitchell, who predeceased him. He moved to California in 1972.
Ashleigh Mitchell, his daughter, survives, as well as his stepmother Barbara Mitchell, sister Melissa Poe, brother John (Mary Jane,) twin brother Mike (Dana,) sister Laura (Mico Loretan) and sister Holly Huchel (Jon.) His son Andrew predeceased him.
Services will be held at 12 noon at Breakwater Community Church, 506 Nevada Street, Oceanside, CA on August 31.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 25, 2019