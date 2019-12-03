Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
Celebration of Life
Following Services
The Daily Growler
2812 Fishinger Rd
Upper Arlington, IN
Resources
1979 - 2019
Mark David Farrand Obituary
Mark David Farrand

Delaware - On Friday, November 29th, 2019, Mark David Farrand passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully in his home in Delaware, Ohio at the age of 40. Mark was born to Sonya and Keith Farrand on October 1, 1979 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is survived by his wife Bevin Lynch Farrand, the love of his life, and their two children, Guinevere Marie (2 1/2) and Johnathan Keith (10 months).

Mark was passionate about many things, but above all else adored his family. He was an avid Purdue fan and a lifelong Boilermaker, having graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 2003. He knew by age 8 that he wanted to be an engineer in the automotive industry, and he followed that dream to Roush Technologies, Ford Motor Company, and lastly to Honda as an NVH Vehicle Research Engineer in Raymond, Ohio. He was a graduate of Hamilton Heights High School in Cicero, Indiana.

Bevin and Mark married in December 2013 and made their home in Delaware, Ohio. Mark loved football and wrestling, attending multiple NCAA Wrestling tournaments with his father, Keith, who coached him at Hamilton Heights. He loved attending the Indy 500 with his cousins and hosting the annual summer party on Morse Lake with his friends and family.

Mark is now and will forever be greatly missed by his wife Bevin, his children, parents Keith and Sonya Farrand, brothers, Brinton (Claire) Farrand of Cicero, Indiana and Bruce Farrand of Bloomington, Indiana, and extended family and friends in the Indianapolis, Cicero, Delaware/Columbus Ohio areas and across the country.

Family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm on Sunday, December 8th, 2019 with a memorial service at 2pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. A Celebration of Mark's Life will follow immediately at The Daily Growler at 2812 Fishinger Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43221.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 'The Farrand Family Trust' and sent to Chase Bank, PO Box 36520, Louisville, KY 40233 or a tree may be sent to the funeral home, which will be planted at the home he built with his wife and children, in his memory.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
