Mark E. Craft

Mark E. Craft, Carmel, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the age of 65.

Mark was born on August 9, 1954, in Shullsburg, Wisconsin, to the late George and Kay Craft. He grew up in Freeport, Illinois and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in radio-TV from Southern Illinois University in 1976. He began his career as a reporter-photographer at WREX-TV, Rockford, Illinois.

Mark spent much of his professional life in Indiana, where he transitioned from television to corporate communications. In Indiana, Mark held positions at WTHR, Wabash Valley Power, Simon Property Group and Purdue University.

Mark is survived by his loving wife of over 41 years, Jo McKee; sons Colin Craft and Conor Craft; two sisters, Jane Alford and Carol Avey; and two brothers, Jon Craft and Joel Craft.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register and view Mark's virtual memorial service.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
