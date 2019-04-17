|
|
Mark E. Weintraut
Indianapolis - Mark E. Weintraut, age 88, of Indianapolis, IN died on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m. at Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services - Lawrence, 5215 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 18 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Vincent Catholic Church, 4218 E. Michigan Rd., Shelbyville, IN. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the or the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To see the full obituary or send a condolence to the family please visit www.legacycremationfuneral.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 17, 2019