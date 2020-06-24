Mark G. Murphy
Mark G. Murphy

Eastport Yacht Club Commodore 1991-92

US Sailing National Race Officer

World Sailing International Race Officer

With great sorrow, we mark the passing of Eastport Yacht Club Past Commodore Mark Murphy, 71, on June 10, 2020. EYC and the sailing community at large has lost a skilled and thoughtful leader, a seemingly tireless teacher and mentor, a significant contributor to the sport of sailing at nearly every level, and a steadfast friend.

Born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana, Mark studied electrical engineering at Purdue University before embarking on a long and distinguished career as a broadcast engineer, first in Richmond, VA., and then in Ann Arbor, MI, before settling in with National Public Radio in 1981, retiring in 2015 as Director of Engineering of the Public Radio Satellite System.

Mark and his wife, Sandy Grosvenor, herself a noted international race official, married in 1994 and were an impressive and perfectly balanced team in all things, whether ashore or afloat in a series of powerboats named Road Trip, which they used for various race management tasks as well as travel and adventure.

Mark's interests ashore spanned a wide range. In younger years, he was very active in live theater production, participating in all aspects including lighting and sound design, set construction and painting, and running productions as stage manager, from high school productions to community theater and fully staged operas for Opera DC and the Annapolis Opera.

A licensed ham radio operator since 1969, he held an Amateur Extra class license, and was an active member of the Anne Arundel Radio Club for many years. He also supported the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore as a volunteer in the machine shop and a docent in the museum.

In addition to Sandy, Mark is survived by his brother Pete Murphy and nephew Bobby Smith. He was predeceased by his parents, Bob and Sally Murphy, and his sister, Terry Murphy Smith.

A memorial will be held on Friday, June 26, at Eastport Yacht Club in Annapolis.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Memorial service
Eastport Yacht Club in Annapolis
Funeral services provided by
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
4102634422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 21, 2020
Our sympathies to Sandy and the Eastport yacht club community! Mark was a wonderful commodore and an effective member of the past commodore group. His wisdom and advise will be sadly missed! Mike and Nancy Kaufman
Mike kaufman
