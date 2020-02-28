|
|
Mark Hasten
Indianapolis - It is with great sorrow the Hasten, Rosenfeld, and Kaye families mark the passing of their husband, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Dr. Mark Hasten was a hero of Israel, proud American, and an extraordinary figure in the history of the Jewish people.
He will be sorely missed by all who loved him and cherished his friendship.
Dr. Hasten was a founder of the Hasten Hebrew Academy of Indianapolis, a long-time chairman of the board of Touro College and founded numerous professional schools. He was a chairman of the board of New York Medical College in Westchester County. Dr. Hasten was also appointed by Governor Evan Bayh as the Chairman of the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions. A proud Hoosier, Dr. Hasten was honored as a Sagamore of the Wabash, was a Shriner and renowned philanthropist and humanitarian. During the 1960s, Dr. Hasten was Chief Mechanical Design Engineer at General Mills Corporation, with 21 patents for many household and food products. Along with his brother Hart, the Hastens became successful real estate developers and bankers.
Dr. Hasten served in the Polish Army in Exile, serving as part of the liberating forces that opened the gates Maidenek and Auschwitz during World War II. He immediately arranged medical services and rations for the survivors of the death camps. In 1948 Dr. Hasten volunteered in the fledgling Israel Defense Forces during Israel's War of Independence, arriving on the famous military ship the Altalena.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Anna Ruth nee Robinson Hasten; his life-long business partner and brother, Hart Hasten, children Edward, Michael, Monica and Judy, their spouses and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family members.
Burial services will be held in Israel, and their will be a memorial service at the Hasten Hebrew Academy of Indianapolis in the Cultural Arts Center on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 9:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, all memorial gifts may be made to the Hasten Hebrew Academy of Indianapolis, 6602 Hoover Road, Indianapolis, IN 46260. May his memory serve as a blessing.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020