Mark Kevin Talley, Sr.
Indianapolis - Mark Kevin Talley Sr., 56, passed away on Tuesday March 5, 2019. On Saturday, March 16, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Nehemiah Bible Church, and interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019