Mark M. Holeman
Indianapolis - Mark M. Holeman, born April 19, 1920, in Miami Beach, Florida to Mark Howell and Amy Elizabeth Holeman, died May 3. He is survived by his wife of 73 years Carmen S. Holeman.
He moved to Indiana and graduated Shortridge High School in 1938 and Butler University in 1942, receiving a Bachelor of Arts Magna Cum Laude. Butler honored him with an Alumni Achievement Award in 1990.
He served in the U. S. Army from 1942-1946 with the Third European Civil Affairs Regiment, landing at Omaha Beach. It was during this time he met Carmen and easily convinced her to move to the United States and marry him.
Following his military service, he worked for H. Lieber Co. where he nurtured his lifelong interest in fine art.
He founded the landscape and construction firm that bears his name in 1965. In the decades since, he and his firm have left an indelible mark on the landscape of Indianapolis and central Indiana. Mark brought to each of his projects creative elegance, horticultural distinctiveness and impeccable taste. He was proud of the long-term friendships he developed with his clients as he continued his guidance as his landscape creations matured and evolved. He worked well into his 80s. To the many employees who passed through the doors of his business, he was a mentor, a teacher, a friend and a shining example of professionalism. One employee said, "He gave us all something to live up to and he left behind a legacy that will be unrivaled in our industry." When asked by one of his employees about his plans for the future of his company, he replied, "I'm just not going to die!" Professionally he served as President of the Indianapolis Landscape Association, President of the Indiana Nursery and Landscape Association (received an Award of Merit in 1995), and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society of Landscape Architects, Indiana Chapter, in 1988.
Mr. Holeman was very involved in arts and education. He was active with the Indianapolis Museum of Art since 1970. He served as vice-chair and chair during his tenure on the Board of Governors from 1987 to 1995. For more than 20 years, he served on the Museum's Environmental and Historic Resources Committee, guiding the work of the IMA's gardens and historic properties. He and his wife Carmen have contributed numerous textiles, artwork and horticultural specimens to the IMA, which has helped shape the Museum's unique encyclopedic collection. In 1988 the Holeman's funded a contemporary gallery, now known as the Carmen and Mark Holeman Gallery. He also was a member of several IMA affiliate groups, including the Contemporary Art Society and the Horticultural Society.
Mr. Holeman was a very active supporter of the Herron Art Library. He had a passion for literature, nature, and beautiful hand-made fine press art books and gave many of those to the Library. He and his wife also supported the installation of custom-made display cabinets in which to display these beautiful specimens.
He served as Honorary Board Director of the Indianapolis City Ballet and was also a supporter of Festival Music Society. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta at Butler and continued to support the fraternity throughout his life.
He was a supporter of Franklin College where his parents attended, and served on the Board of Trustees from 1990-2000. Mark and Carmen were members of the Founder's Circle and Old Main Society lifetime giving clubs, and in 1989 donated three 18th century imported tapestries depicting various forestry scenes to the College.
He traveled extensively throughout the world, both in person and through the thousands of books in his library. He was an avid reader and collected rare books, many of which were donated to organizations he supported.
There will be a private burial service with a memorial service to be planned at a later date.
Contributions in his memory may be made to any of the organizations he supported or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North
Indianapolis - Mark M. Holeman, born April 19, 1920, in Miami Beach, Florida to Mark Howell and Amy Elizabeth Holeman, died May 3. He is survived by his wife of 73 years Carmen S. Holeman.
He moved to Indiana and graduated Shortridge High School in 1938 and Butler University in 1942, receiving a Bachelor of Arts Magna Cum Laude. Butler honored him with an Alumni Achievement Award in 1990.
He served in the U. S. Army from 1942-1946 with the Third European Civil Affairs Regiment, landing at Omaha Beach. It was during this time he met Carmen and easily convinced her to move to the United States and marry him.
Following his military service, he worked for H. Lieber Co. where he nurtured his lifelong interest in fine art.
He founded the landscape and construction firm that bears his name in 1965. In the decades since, he and his firm have left an indelible mark on the landscape of Indianapolis and central Indiana. Mark brought to each of his projects creative elegance, horticultural distinctiveness and impeccable taste. He was proud of the long-term friendships he developed with his clients as he continued his guidance as his landscape creations matured and evolved. He worked well into his 80s. To the many employees who passed through the doors of his business, he was a mentor, a teacher, a friend and a shining example of professionalism. One employee said, "He gave us all something to live up to and he left behind a legacy that will be unrivaled in our industry." When asked by one of his employees about his plans for the future of his company, he replied, "I'm just not going to die!" Professionally he served as President of the Indianapolis Landscape Association, President of the Indiana Nursery and Landscape Association (received an Award of Merit in 1995), and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society of Landscape Architects, Indiana Chapter, in 1988.
Mr. Holeman was very involved in arts and education. He was active with the Indianapolis Museum of Art since 1970. He served as vice-chair and chair during his tenure on the Board of Governors from 1987 to 1995. For more than 20 years, he served on the Museum's Environmental and Historic Resources Committee, guiding the work of the IMA's gardens and historic properties. He and his wife Carmen have contributed numerous textiles, artwork and horticultural specimens to the IMA, which has helped shape the Museum's unique encyclopedic collection. In 1988 the Holeman's funded a contemporary gallery, now known as the Carmen and Mark Holeman Gallery. He also was a member of several IMA affiliate groups, including the Contemporary Art Society and the Horticultural Society.
Mr. Holeman was a very active supporter of the Herron Art Library. He had a passion for literature, nature, and beautiful hand-made fine press art books and gave many of those to the Library. He and his wife also supported the installation of custom-made display cabinets in which to display these beautiful specimens.
He served as Honorary Board Director of the Indianapolis City Ballet and was also a supporter of Festival Music Society. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta at Butler and continued to support the fraternity throughout his life.
He was a supporter of Franklin College where his parents attended, and served on the Board of Trustees from 1990-2000. Mark and Carmen were members of the Founder's Circle and Old Main Society lifetime giving clubs, and in 1989 donated three 18th century imported tapestries depicting various forestry scenes to the College.
He traveled extensively throughout the world, both in person and through the thousands of books in his library. He was an avid reader and collected rare books, many of which were donated to organizations he supported.
There will be a private burial service with a memorial service to be planned at a later date.
Contributions in his memory may be made to any of the organizations he supported or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 6 to May 7, 2020.