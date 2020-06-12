Mark Orelup
Danville - Mark Joseph Orelup, 96, of Danville, passed away on June 10, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1923 in Aurora, Illinois, to the late Mark H. and Patricia Frances (Coyne) Orelup. An Army veteran, he served with the Signal Corps in Europe during World War II. He received his bachelor's degree from Rose Poly-Technic and his master's degree from Purdue University. Mark married Miriam Ferrall Rippetoe on May 20, 1950 in Terre Haute. He worked at Allison's for 40 years as an engineer. Educated as an electrical engineer, he became an acoustician, largely self-taught. He reduced the vibration of a variety of helicopter and aircraft gas turbine engines to make them run quieter and longer. After retiring in 1989, Mark honed his woodworking skills. He designed and crafted many beautiful gifts for his family, including dollhouses, jewelry boxes, desks and other furniture pieces. He was active for many years making toys for the Archdiocese Christmas Store, and other charitable organizations. He was a member of Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Danville. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Miriam Orelup of Danville; daughters, Miriam K. Geib (George) of Indianapolis, Margaret A. Orelup (Tony Reish, deceased) of Massachusetts, Monica M. Stout (Jay) of Virginia, son, Mark Ferrall Orelup (Karry) of Connecticut; sister, Patricia Berkebile of California; 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Danville, with entombment to follow in Danville South Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Masks are required when inside the church building. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shared Blessings Food Pantry, 820 West Mill Street, Danville, IN 46122. Baker Funeral Home, Danville, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.