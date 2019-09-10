Services
Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home
200 N 7Th St
Gas City, IN 46933
(765) 674-4400
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home
200 N 7Th St
Gas City, IN 46933
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home
200 N 7Th St
Gas City, IN 46933
View Map
Mark Patrick Koeberlein Obituary
Mark Patrick Koeberlein

Indianapolis - Mark, 26, was born in Indianapolis to Patrick J. and Karen (Poe) Koeberlein. He passed away in Delaware County on September 7, 2019. Mark graduated from Eastbrook High School and moved to Indianapolis. He was employed with AMA, Inc. as a carpenter. He moved to Muncie in 2016.

Mark was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deer and bird hunting, fishing, kayaking and building things. He loved spending time with his family and friends and never met a stranger. Mark was loved by all who knew him. He will be remembered most by his generosity and kindness to others.

He is survived by his fiance, Jessica Stucky, Muncie; children, James M. and Brooklyn J. M. Koberlein, both at home; parents, Patrick J. Koeberlein, Indianapolis and Karen K. (Poe) Koeberlein, Upland; maternal grandmother, Betty Poe, Upland; paternal grandmother, Justine Koeberlein, Indianpolis; twin brother, Adam C. (Caitlyn) Koberlein, Gas City; brother, Eric R. (Alexis Marsh) Hines, Upland; sister, Angela N. Koeberlein, West Lafayette; mother and father-in-law, Greg and KathyStucky, Warren; brothers-in-law, Austin (Mercedes) Stucky, Nicholas Stucky and Logan Stucky, all of Warren; grandmothers -in -law, Martha Stucky, Warren and Barbara Stucky, Van Buren; several aunts, uncles, cousins and neices and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Edgar A. Poe and James Koeberlein; grandfathers-in-law, Robert Stucky and James Satterthwaite.

Visitation will be held from 11am-2pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Gas City Chapel, 200 North 7th Street, Gas City, Indiana. The funeral will begin at 2pm in the funeral home on Saturday with Pastor Darryl Smith officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hoosiers Feed the Hungry, 4490 A St. Rd. 327, Garrett, Indiana 46738 or ttps://www.hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org/ Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
