1964 - 2019
Ft. Myers, FL - Mark R. Bundles, an account executive with TJR Global, died August 2 in Ft. Myers, Florida.

Born December 13, 1964, he was the youngest son of S. Henry Bundles, Jr. and A'Lelia Mae Perry Bundles.

Mark graduated from Indiana University and North Central High School.

During the decade after college, he worked in convention services and event planning at the Indiana Convention Center, Trump Taj Mahal and Ogden Entertainment. After moving to Florida in 1997, he worked primarily in the electronics industry buying and selling electronic components to brokers and defense contractors.

Mark enjoyed sports and valued the friendship of his TJR Global colleagues, who in turn appreciated his sense of humor and kindness toward them and members of their families.

He is survived by his sister, A'Lelia P. Bundles. His parents and his brother, Lance, preceded him in death.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019
