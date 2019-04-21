|
|
Mark R. Cecil
Indianapolis - Mark R. Cecil, 64, of Indianapolis, went to be with the Lord, on April 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was a 1972 graduate of Roncalli High School, a United States Navy veteran and retired from the United States Postal Service, after 37 years of service.
He is survived by his loving wife and high school sweetheart Kathleen (Johnston), sons-Marcus Cecil, Joshua (Jessica) Cecil, Zachary (Heather) Cecil and Nicholas (Holly) Cecil; daughters- Krisanna (Curtis) Bohall and Mary Megan (Nick) Isenberg; 16 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother- Matthew Cecil; sisters- Anne (Jim) Mennel, Karen (Richard) Shoemaker and Christie (Steve) Koetting.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Gerald and Mary Agnes (Shields) Cecil and grandson Charlie Cecil.
He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, coached little league baseball for many years and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Roch Catholic Church. May he rest in peace.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Roch Church, 3600 S. Pennsylvania St. Indianapolis. Following the mass cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Norman F. Chance Funeral Home, 504 National Ave., Indianapolis, with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . Memories or condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at: www.ChanceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019