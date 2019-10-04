|
Mark Richard Szalwinski
Noblesville - 53, passed away after his 14-month battle with esophageal cancer on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Mark was born October 12, 1965 in Buffalo, NY, to the late Richard and Elizabeth Szalwinski.
At the age of 13, Mark was competing in the National Archery Tournament where he met his wife Becky. Mark was a talented Archer. He won New York Empire State Games in 1981 and finished 3rd place in the National Archery Tournament in 1982. He attended St Mary's High School in Buffalo, where he participated in track and field, basketball, baseball, and golf.
He attended Canisius College in Buffalo, NY prior to moving to Arizona to be with his childhood sweetheart, Becky. He graduated from Arizona State University in 1989 before relocating to Indiana to start his career and family.
Mark was a man of many hobbies. He was a passionate photographer and cinematographer. He photographed all of his life and family's life events, including births, sporting events, graduations, and weddings. Mark was an avid outdoorsman; he loved hunting, fishing, and shooting skeet. He was a lifetime athlete. He played golf, competitive paintball, and loved snorkeling.
Mark was a Regional Sales Manager for Exacq Technologies responsible for numerous Manufacturer Representatives and System Integrators throughout his career.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Becky; beloved children, Ashley and Lucas; sister, Donna (husband, Doug) Kozuch; father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Shirley Liggett; sisters-in-law, Rhonda (husband, Lewis, deceased) Heaton and Reashea (husband, Craig) Reed; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Wednesday, October 9th from 4:00-8:00 PM at College Park Church Castleton at 5825 E. 91st Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250. The Celebration of Life Service will be held the following day, Thursday, October 10th at 11:00 am.
Memorial contributions may be made to College Park Church, Castleton Campus. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019