Mark Steven Finegan
Mark Steven Finegan passed away on March 29, 2020. He graduated from Brownsburg High School in 1971. Mark attended Hanover College on the Eisenhower Scholarship. He joined Sigma Chi fraternity and became chapter president his senior year. There he met his future wife Christy whom he married in 1975. Subsequently, he earned his MBA in Finance from Butler University. Most of his corporate career was spent in the Bell system, first at Indiana Bell then at AT&T in New Jersey. Wanting to return to the Midwest he transferred to Chicago with Ameritech. He started his own consulting company in Indianapolis in 1985 and the family relocated to Noblesville. During the 90s he took a brief hiatus to do international Telecom consulting with INDETEC International. Over the years through his company SIM2K, Mark worked with many small businesses and not-for-profits helping them identify their IT needs and providing solutions. Mark was the father of three sons Benjamin, Daniel and David Finegan. He shepherded them through many years of wrestling meets and served as the stat man for NHS football. Always their biggest fan. To his seven grandchildren he was known as PopPop. A memorial page has been established on the 's web site https://team.kidney.org/campaign/Mark-Finegan-Memorial for anyone wishing to make a contribution in his memory. A celebration of Mark's life will be held in the future.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020