Mark Steven SchmutzlerCarmel - 66, of Carmel, passed away on May 15, 2020. Mark was born in Jasper, Indiana to the late Eimil and Wanda Schmutzler. He was a graduate of Jasper High School, and Indiana University. He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed IU Basketball and Notre Dame Football.Mark worked in sales for Powell Electronics.He is survived by his devoted family; son, Dr. Brian (Alicia) Schmutzler; grandsons, Robby and Cole; brother, Scott Schmutzler and sister, Ann Miller; significant other, Cindy Merrill and former wife, Terri Schmutzler.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association