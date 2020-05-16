Mark Steven Schmutzler
Carmel - 66, of Carmel, passed away on May 15, 2020. Mark was born in Jasper, Indiana to the late Eimil and Wanda Schmutzler. He was a graduate of Jasper High School, and Indiana University. He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed IU Basketball and Notre Dame Football.
Mark worked in sales for Powell Electronics.
He is survived by his devoted family; son, Dr. Brian (Alicia) Schmutzler; grandsons, Robby and Cole; brother, Scott Schmutzler and sister, Ann Miller; significant other, Cindy Merrill and former wife, Terri Schmutzler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association,
www.alz.org
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 16 to May 17, 2020.