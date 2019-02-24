Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Indianapolis - passed away on February 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Tony Smith, daughter, Dede (Felice) Panarisi, grandson, Robert Panarisi, granddaughter, Megan Panarisi and extended family. A Celebration of Life Gathering (Marla's Final Party) will be held 7-10 p.m., on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Crown Hill Funeral Home with a service between 6:30-7 p.m. Please feel free to wear her favorite red color which everyone wore to the Holiday Open House parties she and Tony hosted for many years. Please visit www.crownhill.org for full obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019
