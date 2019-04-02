|
Marleana Kay Huggins
Charleston - Marleana Kay Huggins, age 78 of Charleston, South Carolina and Fishers, Indiana, passed away peacefully on March 9th surrounded by her loving family. Marleana was a true southern lady and will be remembered for her curiosity, legendary humor and sense of fun. She was born on March 7, 1941 in Birmingham, Alabama to Ever Jane and Orville Higgins. As a young child, Marleana and her family moved to Louisville, Kentucky. Marleana loved growing up in Louisville and cherished her childhood memories.
In 1962, Marleana graduated from University of Louisville with a degree in Dental Hygiene. Marleana practiced Dental Hygiene for 35 years. She enjoyed her patients and colleagues but most importantly she loved their life stories.
Marleana met the love of her life, John Addison Huggins, at Fern Creek High School. They became engaged at her Senior Prom and were married for 50 years until his passing in 2010. John and Marleana were true soulmates and had an indescribable love for each other. Together, they lived in many cities, traveled the world, and along the way fell in love with Kiawah Island and Charleston, South Carolina, becoming residents soon after their first visit. Charleston was a true passion for Marleana. She loved the history, culinary experience and beauty of the city. Marleana was a talented artist in her own rite. She was a painter, southern cook and quilter.
Marleana was a proud member of the Charleston Gaillard Center, Preservation Society of Charleston and her favorite club, Costco.
Marleana is survived by her three children and nine grandchildren, Lisa Gabbert (Thomas), John Scott Huggins (Julianna), Jeff Huggins, Patrick and Emily Stewart, Lydia, Jack and Samuel Huggins and Ryan, Sean and Grace Gabbert. She was a loving mother and grandmother but most importantly our friend. She will be dearly missed.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marlena's memory may to made to the Preservation Society of Charleston, 147 King Street, Charleston, SC 29401.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 2, 2019