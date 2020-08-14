1/1
Marlene Rose Tsareff
Marlene Rose Tsareff

Indianapolis - 73, passed away August 11, 2020. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Paul and Martha Kalbfleisch on June 9, 1947. Marlene was a graduate of Saint Mary of the Woods College and Indiana State University. She founded and worked at her own Public Relations Firm, Marlene Rose and Associates.

Marlene is survived by her husband of 25 years, James Tsareff; children, Geoff, Donna and David; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Monica Catholic Church on Thursday, August 27th at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers and in her memory, please do an extraordinary act of kindness for someone you love and an extraordinary act of kindness for someone you don't know.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
