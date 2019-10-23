Resources
Zionsville - Marlin Wayne Harless 63 of Zionsville, IN passed away October 20, 2019. Wayne was born in Fort Belvoir, VA to Marlin Lonard and Virginia Elizabeth (Pittman) Harless. Mr. Harless was a retired commercial real estate entrepreneur and was a member of the North Central Church of Christ. Wayne is preceded in death by his father Marlin Harless. A memorial service will be held Friday October 25, 2019 at North Central Church of Christ 7 pm with calling one hour prior to the service. Wayne is survived by his wife; Mary L. (Brock) Harless, his daughter; Lauren Harless, his mother Virginia E. Harless and siblings; Jonathan (Karyn) Harless, Rebecca (Donnie) Vint and Wanda (Ezra) Kidd. Online condolences and a video may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
