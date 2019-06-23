Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel
740 E. 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Bethel United Methodist Church
5252 W. 52nd Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
Bethel United Methodist Church
5252 W. 52nd Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Indianapolis - Marion "Marnie" Grace (Webber) Diehl, born December 4, 1928 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, passed away June 19, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was the loving wife of Dr. W.G. (Doc) Diehl, (preceded in death 2015), loving mother of 5 children: Gordon Scott (Cheryl) Diehl, William James Diehl (preceded in death 1970) Marnie Barbara (Gary) Neal, Brenda Sue "Soupy" (Chris) Kermode, Heather Christine (Tim) Kaiser. She has 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren with one more on the way.

She led a very active life through membership at Bethel United Methodist Church, volunteering with Meals on Wheels, secretary of Tuesday Morning Ladies Bowling League and she was the proprietor of the Gordon Pipers Resort at Indiana Beach in Monticello, Indiana. Her favorite job was being the "Band Mum" for the Indianapolis 500 Gordon Pipers. Her greatest joys were her husband, family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:30PM at Bethel United Methodist Church, 5252 W. 52nd Street, Indianapolis, IN. Visitation will also be held at the church on Saturday beginning at 1:30 PM. Interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Contributions, in Marnie's memory may be made to the Gordon Pipers, P.O. Box 1331, Greenwood, Indiana.

To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019
