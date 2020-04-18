|
|
Marsha Alexander
Indianapolis - Marsha Alexander, 74, of Indianapolis, passed away on April 17, 2020. She was born on May 10, 1945 in Indianapolis, IN to Ford and Dorothy (Simon) Neal.
Marsha graduated from Southport High School and attended Indiana Central. She was an avid Colts and NASCAR fan.
Marsha is survived by her husband, Ronald L. Alexander; daughters, Jill Kehoe, Robin (Eric) Eads and Nicole (Alycia Broda) Alexander; granddaughters, Taylor, Erynn, Elizabeth and Erica; and brother, Thomas (Gail) Neal.
Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, Marsha's funeral will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch.
Marsha will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020