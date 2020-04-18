Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Resources
More Obituaries for Marsha Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marsha Alexander


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marsha Alexander Obituary
Marsha Alexander

Indianapolis - Marsha Alexander, 74, of Indianapolis, passed away on April 17, 2020. She was born on May 10, 1945 in Indianapolis, IN to Ford and Dorothy (Simon) Neal.

Marsha graduated from Southport High School and attended Indiana Central. She was an avid Colts and NASCAR fan.

Marsha is survived by her husband, Ronald L. Alexander; daughters, Jill Kehoe, Robin (Eric) Eads and Nicole (Alycia Broda) Alexander; granddaughters, Taylor, Erynn, Elizabeth and Erica; and brother, Thomas (Gail) Neal.

Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, Marsha's funeral will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch.

Marsha will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to .

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marsha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -