Marsha B. Junge
- - Born October 16, 1952 entered eternal rest September 21, 2019.
Marsha is remembered by daughters: Shawna Bryson and Beverly Houck and three grandchildren.
She is also survived by her siblings, Sandra Storm (Randy); Bob Williams (Kay); Patty Hildebrand (Curtis) CELEBRATION OF LIFE: September 30, 2019 1:30 to 2:30 pm - reflection and viewing. 2:30 pm Memorial service. Location: Chapel Hill UMC 963 N. Girls School Rd, Indy, 46214
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019