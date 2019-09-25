Services
Chapel Hill United Methodist
963 N Girls School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Chapel Hill UMC
963 N. Girls School Rd
Indianapolis, IN
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Chapel Hill UMC
963 N. Girls School Rd
Indianapolis, IN
Marsha B. Junge


1952 - 2019
Marsha B. Junge Obituary
Marsha B. Junge

- - Born October 16, 1952 entered eternal rest September 21, 2019.

Marsha is remembered by daughters: Shawna Bryson and Beverly Houck and three grandchildren.

She is also survived by her siblings, Sandra Storm (Randy); Bob Williams (Kay); Patty Hildebrand (Curtis) CELEBRATION OF LIFE: September 30, 2019 1:30 to 2:30 pm - reflection and viewing. 2:30 pm Memorial service. Location: Chapel Hill UMC 963 N. Girls School Rd, Indy, 46214
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019
