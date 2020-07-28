Marsha L. Cowart
Indianapolis - 77, of Indianapolis, died Saturday, July 18, 2020. Marsha was a kind and loving sister, mother, grandmother, and friend adored by her children, Steven Cowart (Elizabeth), Jeffrey Cowart, and Kimberley Cowart; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 11-12pm at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd West Dr. A funeral service will follow at 12pm. Burial will be held at Washington Park North Cemetery. Please leave a condolence and view the full obituary at www.flannerbuchanan.com
.