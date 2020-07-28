1/1
Marsha L. Cowart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marsha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marsha L. Cowart

Indianapolis - 77, of Indianapolis, died Saturday, July 18, 2020. Marsha was a kind and loving sister, mother, grandmother, and friend adored by her children, Steven Cowart (Elizabeth), Jeffrey Cowart, and Kimberley Cowart; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 11-12pm at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd West Dr. A funeral service will follow at 12pm. Burial will be held at Washington Park North Cemetery. Please leave a condolence and view the full obituary at www.flannerbuchanan.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
3172515959
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved