Marsha Lea Greenshields Grant, 83, passed away on May 3, 2020, at home following a long battle with COPD and CHF.
Marsha was born in Dallas, Texas, on March 1, 1937. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elco L. Greenshields and Juanita Mae Thorpe, as well as her sisters, Ann Jeanine Greenshields and Linda Rae (Kitty) Greenshields Etter.
The family moved to northern Virginia where Marsha graduated from Washington and Lee High School. While attending, she directed Warren Beatty in his first play.
She attended Wake Forest University, George Washington University, and University of Oklahoma where she received a bachelor's degree in fine arts. She later earned a master's degree from Butler University and worked as an adjunct professor of Communications at IUPUI for twenty-five years.
It was at University of Oklahoma where she met Ralph Grant. Ralph and Marsha fell in love and married on January 30, 1960. They raised two boys together: Robert and Scott Grant. The couple recently celebrated sixty years of marriage.
Besides her family, Marsha had two great loves in her life: gardening and theatre. She was a Master Gardener and loved designing and developing the landscape around her home in Carmel. Her front yard was a finalist on PBS's "Victory Garden" Great American Front Yard contest.
Her real joy came from theatre. She began acting locally with The Old Schoolhouse Players of Carmel in the early 1970s and performed in other community theatres until arriving at Epilogue Players where she acted, directed, designed, taught, and served in various administrative positions for more than forty years. She won many awards for her talents from Encore Association. She also served as a judge for Encore member productions. Her outstanding achievement came from the play entitled "Shadowlands", which was nominated for eleven awards. She and her cast won nine of those awards.
Marsha also wrote eleven full-length plays of which ten have been produced on local stages, including her epic account of the womens' suffrage movement "Saint Susan", about Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.
Marsha also loved animals and fostered/adopted six greyhounds.
After retirement in 2002, Ralph and Marsha set out to discover the world and the joy of cruising. Trips to the Caribbean, Europe, South Africa, and Alaska were high on her bucket list of destinations. Canada and Hawaii were also visited as well as spending thirty-five summers camping at Myrtle Beach.
Marsha is survived by her husband Ralph, two sons, Robert (Diane) and Scott (Vicki), two grandchildren, Christine and James, and brother, Bruce (Katherine) Greenshields.
No services are planned. A celebration of life will be scheduled at Epilogue Players later this year.
Memorial contributions may be made to Epilogue Players or Greyhound Pets of America.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020.