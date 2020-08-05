Marsha Lynn Musgrave
Indianapolis - Marsha Lynn Musgrave 66 of Indianapolis, Indiana
Died July 22, 2020. Born October 5, 1953 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Father Ralph Breedlove
Mother Betty Mills
Step Father Kenneth Mills
Ex Husband Ronald Musgrave
Siblings Mark (Diane), Tonja, Eric (Lizzia)
Nieces Caitlin, Jessica, Elizabeth
Children Tabitha, Jason, Amy (Mark)
Grand children Justin, Ashly, Julia, Laura, Mindy,
Great Grand children Harley, Kenzie
Marsha was preceded in death by her Mom, Dad, Step Dad, Ex Husband & Son
To know Marsha was to love Marsha
Service will be held at later date
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.