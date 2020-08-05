Or Copy this URL to Share

Marsha Lynn Musgrave



Indianapolis - Marsha Lynn Musgrave 66 of Indianapolis, Indiana



Died July 22, 2020. Born October 5, 1953 in Indianapolis, Indiana.



Father Ralph Breedlove



Mother Betty Mills



Step Father Kenneth Mills



Ex Husband Ronald Musgrave



Siblings Mark (Diane), Tonja, Eric (Lizzia)



Nieces Caitlin, Jessica, Elizabeth



Children Tabitha, Jason, Amy (Mark)



Grand children Justin, Ashly, Julia, Laura, Mindy,



Great Grand children Harley, Kenzie



Marsha was preceded in death by her Mom, Dad, Step Dad, Ex Husband & Son



To know Marsha was to love Marsha



Service will be held at later date









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store