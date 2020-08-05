1/1
Marsha Lynn Musgrave
Marsha Lynn Musgrave

Indianapolis - Marsha Lynn Musgrave 66 of Indianapolis, Indiana

Died July 22, 2020. Born October 5, 1953 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Father Ralph Breedlove

Mother Betty Mills

Step Father Kenneth Mills

Ex Husband Ronald Musgrave

Siblings Mark (Diane), Tonja, Eric (Lizzia)

Nieces Caitlin, Jessica, Elizabeth

Children Tabitha, Jason, Amy (Mark)

Grand children Justin, Ashly, Julia, Laura, Mindy,

Great Grand children Harley, Kenzie

Marsha was preceded in death by her Mom, Dad, Step Dad, Ex Husband & Son

To know Marsha was to love Marsha

Service will be held at later date




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
