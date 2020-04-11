|
|
Marsha Tharp
Indianapolis - Marsha J. (Douglas) Tharp, 75 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2020. She was born on April 6, 1945 in Crawfordsville, Indiana. She is survived by her husband Donald J. Tharp, son; Ronald "Shane" Tharp, daughter; Shannon L. Tharp, grandchildren; Lillian "Lilli" Tharp, Skylar Tharp, sisters; Linda Douglas Rea, Debbie Douglas Biggs, aunts; Alice Margerite "Marg" (Ola "Bud") Brasfield, Mary (Randal) Vancleave. Marsha was preceded in death by parents; Lois Evelyn and Raymond Harold Douglas, brother; Scott Jay Douglas, Grandparents; Charles and Katherine Blacketer.
Marsha graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1963. She went to Business College in Indiana and soon after got a job at R.R. Donnelly & Sons in Crawfordsville. Marsha moved to an apartment, where she met her husband Don Tharp. They had their first child Shane Tharp and later adopted their daughter Shannon Tharp from Seoul, Korea.
Marsha and Don owned and operated the Dairy Queen on 38th and Post Road for 25 years as a family business. She had many hobbies which included being an avid bird watcher. She loved rescuing and adopting animals, that led her to become a volunteer at Face Low Cost Animal Clinic. Marsha adopted many cats in her lifetime, Katie, Bailey, Stewart, Isabelle, Brooke, Glory and Albert. Music was Marsha's passion playing the piano, listening to Queen and Classical music.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Face Low Cost Animal Clinic, 1505 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201 or , ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements handled by Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Shangrila Chapel, Fountaintown, IN.
Online condolences at www.bellmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020