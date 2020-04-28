|
Marta (Lazar) Zimonyi
Marta (Lazar) Zimonyi, 95, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. Born June 24, 1924 in Rozsnyo, Czechoslovakia, she and her family had to relocate to Germany during WWII. After the war, she immigrated to America through Ellis Island in 1950, and with assistance from Catholic Relief Services, she settled in Indianapolis. She married Peter Zimonyi in Indianapolis on April 25, 1953. She spent her working years at Western Electric and Indiana National Bank retiring in 1986.
A gardener and master cook of Hungarian dishes, she lived a remarkable life on the north side of Indianapolis experiencing the full measure of love of family and lifelong friends of the local Hungarian-American community. She was very proud of her granddaughters; Mama was the only babysitter they ever had growing up and enjoyed participating in every milestone of their lives. A very faithful woman, she was a longtime member of Immaculate Heart of Mary parish.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Murphy (Christopher); her granddaughters, Caitlin Brutoco (Paul) and Jessica Murphy (Brian); and great grandchildren, Conor Murphy, Isabella and Coralina Brutoco. She is also survived by her brother, Leslie Lazar; nephew, Steve (Trish) Lazar and family; and niece, Sue (Mike) Janowski. She was preceded in death by her parents Lajos and Elizabeth (Dolak) Lazar, and her husband Peter Zimonyi.
May God bless you Marta (Mama) and keep you forever part of our families in heaven.
Marta's family wants to thank all the staff at the Forum at the Crossing nursing home during this very difficult time. The family also greatly appreciates all the care and compassion that Dr. Stephen Beck and his office provided continuously during the course of Marta's life.
Due to current restrictions, a private family service and entombment was held at Crown Hill cemetery. A celebration of life to honor Marta will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020