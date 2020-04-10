Services
Martella Marie (Abel) Bledsoe

Martella Marie (Abel) Bledsoe Obituary
Martella Marie (Abel) Bledsoe

Indianapolis - 87, passed away April 3, 2020. She was born June 26, 1932 in Shawneetown, IL. Martella lived through the historic devastating flooding of the Ohio River in 1937. She worked for RCA for 32 years and became a group-leader. Martella was married to Maurice Doyle Bledsoe for 53 years, before he preceded her in death. She was a member of the Catholic Church and enjoyed playing bingo as well as diligently reading her bible. Martella was a homemaker and a devoted mother who gave her heart, endless love and energy to her family. She is survived by three children: Edward Lamond Bledsoe, Mary Rosalind Bledsoe and Lawrence Doyle Bledsoe; grandchildren: Edward Lamond Bledsoe, Marcus Matthew Bledsoe and Ashley Long; brother, Otis Abel; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2020
