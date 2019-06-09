|
Martelle Yvonne Ley
Grove City, OH - 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior May 7, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in May 1928 in Hagerstown, Indiana, to ordained Nazarene ministers Julius Herbert and Precious Pansy (Snyder) Morgan, she was a graduate of Arsenal Technical High School and Olivet Nazarene College/University (1950). She taught junior high and high school English, Spanish, and spelling in Warren and Washington townships in Indianapolis and later in Rossville, Illinois. She was the wife of Dr. Earl R. Ley, dentist (retired), from 1950 to 1976.
Martelle became a professional seamstress in 1975, visiting homes to pick up/deliver garments for alteration (13,700 items from 1977 to March 2004). She also worked part time at The Gazebo in Greenbriar Shopping Center; Sophisticates in Keystone Square; Gabriella in the Fashion Mall, Keystone at the Crossing; and Collection 94 near 86th and Ditch. She was an organist/choir member at Broad Ripple Church of the Nazarene and Ritter Avenue Free Methodist Church as well as Church at the Crossing (Church of God Anderson).
In April 2004, Martelle relocated to suburban Philadelphia to live with her only child, Cindy Ley, and made seamstress visits until 2010. She was a choir member at Fairview Village Church (Nazarene) in Eagleville, Pennsylvania. In September 2012, she began living at Wayne Center in Wayne, Pennsylvania, where she created more than 300 tote bags for residents to use with walkers and wheelchairs.
In September 2016, Martelle moved to Meadow Grove Transitional Care Center in Grove City, where she made more than 280 tote bags for short-term rehab patients as well as long-term residents. She also did alterations for residents, their family, and staff. In addition, Martelle ministered to residents' spiritual needs through daily prayer and encouragement. At the church service on Easter, she gave her personal testimony, stating that she accepted Christ as Savior at age 5 and had loved and served Him for 85 years; she heartily sang "Jesus Is All the World to Me." Her favorite organ music: "Harbored in Jesus" (Fay Wallingford and Don M. Allen); piano piece: "Over the Sunset Mountains" (John W. Peterson).
Martelle was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Paul. She is survived by Earl (Grove City); Cindy (Columbus); and several nieces and nephews. Martelle donated her body to The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Department of Biomedical Education & Anatomy, for medical research that may continue for as long as six years. Her cremated remains will be laid to rest in the mausoleum at Silent Home Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. No funeral service was held, but she was remembered fondly with a photo and article posted May 23 on Facebook by Meadow Grove Transitional Care Center: https://www.facebook.com/meadowgroveOH/.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019