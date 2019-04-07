Martha A. Montgomery



Greenwood - Martha Alice Shepherd Montgomery



Age 95 passed away comfortably on April 5th, 2019. She was the daughter of David Clyde and Sylvia Warren Shepherd of Brownsburg, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Dorothy Bartlett Kain and nephew Donald A. Bartlett. She was the widow of Robert R. Montgomery. She was a 1942 graduate of Brownsburg High School and Lane Business College. She worked for RCA during World War II from June 1942 - November 1946. Was married December 1946 and moved to San Antonio, TX. In Texas she was employed by Leroy E. Turner Accounting Office until June 1951 when she and her husband moved back to Indiana. Retired after twenty-two years as private secretary to J.M. McKeehan, of J. M McKeehan and Associates. Martha was a member of Chapel Rock Christian Church, Nancy Hanks International Travel Study Club, American Legion Auxiliary, Speedway #500 Post and Lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.



Martha enjoyed her family, friends and traveling, which was quite extensive. She was fond of playing any card game and if you had time, (or if you didn't), she enjoyed sharing the thousands of photos she had taken while traveling the world. She was the original "Taxi Mom", constantly transporting her kids to ballgames, dance practice and a variety of extra-curricular activities. Martha was continually providing some service for others, be it cooking for or visiting a friend or neighbor who needed some extra attention. When she finally found time for herself, it was usually after midnight. She will forever be fondly remembered as a loving, kind soul who put others before herself and always impressed the same on her children and grandchildren. She was the best influence a child could have because she modeled what she preached. She blessed our family with her loving and kind spirit. Always willing to do the "behind the scenes" jobs that didn't get the public notoriety. She loved to be with family and her giving spirit will remain in the constant memory of the many lives she touched.



Marth is survived by her two sons, Garry B. (Donna), and Kent A. (Vicki), three grandchildren, Joshua (fiancée Michaela), Kaylee and Landon. She leaves behind many beloved cousins and friends.



The family would like to express it sincerest appreciation for the many kind people who cared for Martha in the final phases of her life. These include the staff and caregivers at Country Charm Assisted Living and Aspen Trace Rehabilitation and Memory Support. A special note of gratitude to the staff of Brookdale Hospice for their attention to Marth's comfort in the past month.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Beta Sigma Phi Sorority or the Indianapolis Humane Society.



Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Tuesday April 9, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Services will be 11:30am Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.