Martha A. Sears
Indianapolis - Martha Alice Sears, 83, passed away September 5, 2019. She was born on May 29, 1936 in Scottsburg, Indiana. Martha retired from AT&T after 30 years of service as a telephone operator. She loved camping and spending time with family. She was married to Vernon R. Sears for over 60 years, who preceded her in death in 2018. She was also preceded in death by her son, Scott A. and grandson Brandon Sears. She is survived by sons Randall L. (Michelle), Michael R. (Girlfriend, Lesley), and Scott's wife Karen Sears, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Speedway, 2950 N. High School Road, Indianapolis, on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4-8pm. Services and burial will be private.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019