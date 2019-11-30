|
|
Martha Ann Ripley
Indianapolis - Martha Ann (Curtis) Ripley was born in Brook, Indiana on December 21, 1922. On Thanksgiving evening, the 28th of November, Martha passed away at the age of 96 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was preceded in death by both parents, 9 brothers, 2 sisters and husband of 50 plus years, Donald F. Ripley. She is survived by son, Barry (Sharon), Alan (Sherrie), daughter, Donna and stepdaughters, Shirley Reid and Carol Parks. She lived a wonderful life and was always surrounded by family. Martha enjoyed spending time with her family, which included 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren. Martha and Don spent their golden years traveling to various flea markets to sell her crafts and his John Deer memorabilia. She worked in the IPS School District when she was not tending to her children at home. Martha had a passion for crafts, collecting antiques, and making amazing meals for her family. Martha's no-nonsense attitude, friendly disposition, and wealth of knowledge on child rearing will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Services will be 1pm Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway with visitation 11am-1pm before the Service. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019