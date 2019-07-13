|
Martha Ann Sam
Indianapolis - 72 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Monday July 8, 2019. Martha was born on January 9, 1947 in Independence, Louisiana to the late Clarence, Sr. and Beulah Gorman. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband Martin Sam Sr.; sons, Martin Sam Jr. (Kimtoiya) and Corey Sam(Summer), 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Treni Gorman Sr. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm with the Celebration of Life immediately following at Grace Apostolic Church 649 22nd Street Indianapolis, IN 46202. Thank you for your support.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 13, 2019