Martha Ann York Driscol

Martha Ann York Driscol Obituary
Martha Ann York Driscol

Carmel - Martha Ann York Driscol, 87, longtime resident of Carmel, IN, peacefully entered into Jesus' presence on June 14, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, IN to Joe and Mary (Wagoner) York, she grew up in Indianapolis where she graduated from Shortridge High School. She then attended DePauw University and Butler University, and graduated with degrees in English and Spanish. Thereafter, she obtained her nursing degree from Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing in Cleveland, OH and earned a Master's Degree in Education from Indiana University. She taught at University of Indianapolis as a Professor of Nursing until her retirement in 1993, and she also worked part-time for Community Hospitals Health Network. Cherished mother to Julie, Mark and Meredith (Andrew Mayercik), she also loved several grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Her greatest joys were serving the Lord, teaching, gardening, traveling, and helping others. Per her request, a private family gathering was held. Memorial contributions may be made to India National Inland Mission or In Touch Ministries.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 16, 2019
