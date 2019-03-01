|
Martha Anne Varnes
- - Martha Anne Varnes, 102, died Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was born September 20, 1916 in Shelbyville, IN to Royal and Edith Fleming. Her life was built upon her faith, family, friends and her deep love of music. She began playing the piano at a young age and encouraged the appreciation of music in all her relationships.
Martha Anne led an active life as she was involved with Meridian Street United Methodist Church, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Association, Alpha Nu Latrian, Fortnightly Literary Club, Newfields (Indianapolis Museum of Art), People of Vision, and the Review Club. She also enjoyed her affiliation with Meridian Hills Country Club and the Columbia Club.
A celebration of Martha Anne's life will be held at the Meridian Street United Methodist Church, 5500 N. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. There will be a reception at the church following the service.
Martha Anne is survived by her three children, Alan Moberly, Kevin Moberly (Dawn), Anne Moberly Rosebrock (Randy); grandchildren Warren Moberly (Nancy), Matthew Moberly (Andrea), Aaron Moberly (Betsy), Lori Rosebrock, Laura Moberly, Marc Moberly; eight great grandchildren; her dear friend and main caregiver, Kevin McGuinness (Michael Fisher) and other beloved extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard Fleming (Thelma); her sister, Betsy Hayes (Robert); her husband of 50 years, Warren Moberly; her second husband, George Varnes; her foster daughter, Mary Benham Eddy (Chuck), and her daughters-in-law, Ann Moberly and Bonnie Moberly.
In lieu of flowers, please offer memorial contributions to the Meridian Street United Methodist Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 1, 2019