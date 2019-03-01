Services
Meridian Street Methodist Chr
5500 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Meridian Street United Methodist Church
5500 N. Meridian Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Varnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Anne Varnes


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha Anne Varnes Obituary
Martha Anne Varnes

- - Martha Anne Varnes, 102, died Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was born September 20, 1916 in Shelbyville, IN to Royal and Edith Fleming. Her life was built upon her faith, family, friends and her deep love of music. She began playing the piano at a young age and encouraged the appreciation of music in all her relationships.

Martha Anne led an active life as she was involved with Meridian Street United Methodist Church, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Association, Alpha Nu Latrian, Fortnightly Literary Club, Newfields (Indianapolis Museum of Art), People of Vision, and the Review Club. She also enjoyed her affiliation with Meridian Hills Country Club and the Columbia Club.

A celebration of Martha Anne's life will be held at the Meridian Street United Methodist Church, 5500 N. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. There will be a reception at the church following the service.

Martha Anne is survived by her three children, Alan Moberly, Kevin Moberly (Dawn), Anne Moberly Rosebrock (Randy); grandchildren Warren Moberly (Nancy), Matthew Moberly (Andrea), Aaron Moberly (Betsy), Lori Rosebrock, Laura Moberly, Marc Moberly; eight great grandchildren; her dear friend and main caregiver, Kevin McGuinness (Michael Fisher) and other beloved extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard Fleming (Thelma); her sister, Betsy Hayes (Robert); her husband of 50 years, Warren Moberly; her second husband, George Varnes; her foster daughter, Mary Benham Eddy (Chuck), and her daughters-in-law, Ann Moberly and Bonnie Moberly.

In lieu of flowers, please offer memorial contributions to the Meridian Street United Methodist Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.