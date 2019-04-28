Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Interment
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Lockbourne, IN
View Map
Martha Blocker Obituary
Martha Blocker

Indianapolis - Died peacefully at St. Augustine's Home, Indianapolis, on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Born September 2, 1923, Columbus, Ohio, to Lona Smith Blocker and Henry Blocker. Educated at St. Mary of the Springs Academy and Ohio State University, Martha held a Bachelor's degree in Education (Fine Arts) (1945) and an M.A. in Art History. She studied dance and performed in Louisville, Kentucky, and New York City, including a stint in the Rockettes in 1944. She taught Holy Rosary High School, Columbus, and the Toledo Museum of Art. She taught art, music, dance, and calligraphy at St. Xavier College in Chicago before moving to Indianapolis in 1971, where she worked as Head Librarian of the Stout Reference Library at the Indianapolis Museum of Art, retiring in 1991. Deeply interested in religion after her conversion to Catholicism, Martha also studied Hebrew Bible literature at Notre Dame and loved to read and think about Christianity.

Martha was predeceased by her sister Katherine Blocker Simmons and is mourned by nieces and nephews Christina Simmons, James Simmons, Anne Wolpert, Katherine Simmons, Martha Dogan, Sarah Simmons, John Simmons, Dan Cantor, cousin Meredith Lisagor, partners and children.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 pm on Monday, April 29th at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Visitation for Martha will begin at 12:00 noon in the church sanctuary. Interment and Right of Committal follows at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lockbourne, OH on Tuesday, April 30th at 1:00 pm.

Memorial contributions for Martha are suggested to Society of St. Vincent de Paul or to the Audubon Society. Online Condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019
