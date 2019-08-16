Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Martha Butterworth Kahn


1934 - 2019
Martha Butterworth Kahn Obituary
Martha Butterworth Kahn

Indianapolis - Martha Butterworth Kahn, 84, passed away August 14, 2019. She was born September 24, 1934, in Clinton, Indiana, the daughter of the late Robert M. and Louise (Bloomer) Butterworth.

Martha was a graduate of Broad Ripple High School. She received her bachelor's degree from Butler University, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She was also an active member of St. Monica Catholic Church. Martha was an avid gardener, she loved to read, and entertain friends and family.

She is survived by her three sons, Thomas F. (Anne) Kahn Jr., Dr. Mark Kahn, and Stephen (Robin) Kahn; and nine grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her brother, Dr. Joseph C. Butterworth.

Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel, 325 East Carmel Drive. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Vincent Foundation. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 16, 2019
